Subsidies not rent

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s astute yet heartfelt remarks about how Pakistan needs to raise more tax revenue and carefully target subsidies to reach the deserving have set the media circuit alight, but on careful examination it is clear that she has not said anything new. Her words reflect the Fund’s publicly stated position since at least the onset of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme in 2019. The same position was reiterated and pressed by the Fund’s field mission that visited Pakistan recently for the 9th review of the EFF. Nor has the Fund been the only voice urging this line of action: most economists have said the same thing time and time again – the tax net must be expanded and cost-of-living subsidies must be carefully targeted to reach the poor and vulnerable.

Admittedly, the PDM government has paid frequent and effusive lip service to the plight of Pakistan’s less fortunate. Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economy czar Ishaq Dar have repeatedly asserted they would not put any more of the tough economy’s burden on the poor. But ten months after Sharif assumed the hot seat, we have some idea how his government’s actions weigh against its words. For instance, we know inflation was climbing unchecked over the last few months while the government was dragging its feet over the rupee free float. And while Dar was putting up valiant resistance against the rollout of a petroleum development levy (PDL) on fossil fuels on the pretext of protecting the poor from inflation, he was making the economy pay for part of the fuel bills of V8s and Land Cruisers of the rich. What’s more, in the just-passed mini-budget, Dar carefully tiptoed around tax proposals targeting the banking and retail sectors. Nor did he take this opportunity to bring the real estate or farm sectors into the tax net. Instead, he agreed to hike the massively inflationary sales tax by one per cent, effectively shifting the burden to the people. We also know Pakistani students abroad are facing untold hassle because of the government’s unspoken rule to deny their parents access to foreign exchange – while it allows Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises to splurge hard currency on their foreign players.

Pakistani banks have reported profits over the last couple of years, mainly by fishing in the troubled waters of a crisis-hit forex market. It is widely believed that the virtually untaxed retail sector could have shouldered the burden of Pakistan’s additional revenue needs at this critical juncture without much difficulty, but Dar decided not to take that path because traders are one of his party’s major constituencies. Agriculture accounts for almost a quarter of Pakistan’s GDP, but has remained untouchable for the purposes of taxation through the decades because large landowners dominate the legislature. The highly lucrative real-estate sector likewise remains off the hook for similar reasons.

This is the backdrop of why the IMF chief decided to chip in with highest-level advocacy for Pakistan’s citizenry. PM Sharif must realise that Georgieva is not about to run for election against him. Also, coming from her, this is as good as saying that the Fund is prepared to help Pakistan throw safety nets to protect the vulnerable, but not to pay more rent to the well-off rentier classes. Her remarks also have a rather ominous warning: At stake is Pakistan’s ability to function as a country – and she took the opportunity to advise against sovereign debt restructuring, which is nothing but technical default. Will her clarion call be enough to shake those at the helm of affairs out of their slumber? Let us hope so – especially as the last mile of the 9th review of the EFF is still pending. But Dar and co must remember that even if all goes well and the staff-level agreement is secured and approved by the Fund’s executive board, that will be half the job done for them because the bulk of Pakistan’s bilateral and commercial debt is held by China, which is also likely to press Pakistan to put its house in order before extending any relief.