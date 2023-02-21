CITY PULSE

Dialogues with the Last Dialogue
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Hussain (Guddu). Titled ‘Dialogues with the Last Dialogue’, the show will run at the gallery until February 23. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Raqs-e-Haq
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khalid Khan (Kaay). Titled ‘Raqs-e-Haq’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
