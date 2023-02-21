Three detained in KPO attack case

Though there has been no major breakthrough in investigations into the attack on the KPO, police officials investigating the case said they had taken three suspects into custody for allegedly facilitating the terrorist attack.

The suspects were taken into custody during a raid conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Afghan Basti area on the Super Highway. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation to help probe the case.

Police said the suspects were taken into custody with the help of the geo-fencing data as more than 100 mobile numbers were declared suspicious in geo-fencing and some 10 numbers had been switched off since the attack. The investigators also seized the mobile phones of the detained men.