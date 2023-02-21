KU teachers put off strike till March 6

The Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) on Monday decided putting off the boycott of classes till March 6.

The decision was taken in a general body meeting held at the Arts Auditorium. The meeting was chaired by Prof Dr Solaha Rahman, the KUTS president. She said it was unacceptable to fix only one day in a month for conducting selection boards. At least three days in a week should be reserved for the selection boards.