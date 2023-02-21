‘TTP terrorist’ held with two hand grenades

The District City police on Monday claimed arresting a most wanted terrorist of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan with two hand grenades.

SSP Arif Aziz said Saim Umar, son of Muhammad Umar, was arrested in the Chakiwara police limits and two hand grenades were found on him. The suspect was shifted to the investigation unit where his affiliation with the TTP was confirmed.

SSP Aziz said the suspect was standing in the area with the intention of committing some crime and was looking for an opportunity when a police team on patrolling arrested him.

He said a case has been registered, the suspect is being questioned about his associates, and his criminal record is being collected.

Three thieves caught

District Central police arrested three gang members involved in stealing panels and side mirrors of luxury cars. The suspects were identified as Rizwan Rafaqat, Hamza Nadeem and Aslam Amin. A 30-bore pistol, a purse, an identity card and various types of tools were found on the them.

The suspects with their accomplices used to carry out night operations in the limits of various police stations of North Nazimabad and Federal B Area. They said they sold the stolen panels to Ghafoor and Misri in the Gannah Market, Sohrab Goth. Ghafoor then sold the goods to Aslam, who would sell them at Regal, Plaza and Tariq Road.