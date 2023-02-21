President Alvi should present himself for arrest first: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while commenting on the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek, has said every good work starts with the elders and seniors, and President Arif Alvi should present himself for arrest first.

He expressed these views while answering questions at a press conference held at the Sindh Archives on Monday. He said the President’s House is being used and President Alvi is working as a member of the PTI’s Tiger Force. He alleged that Alvi pardoned the capital sentences of terrorists involved in serious crimes by using his presidential powers.

The provincial minister said that every sane person could guess the consequences when terrorists were released in that way. He alleged that the president’s son was involved in a campaign against the country on social media.

He said Imran Khan “has become a blue eyed who is being facilitated unprecedentedly”. Even dons could not get this kind of favours throughout the world, he remarked. The minister said courts were waiting for Khan for appearance. He asked who paved the way for terrorists to operate in the country, and which government released them. He also asked who was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the Army Public School tragedy happened and who was in power when terrorists beating drums had attacked the Bannu Jail and freed their accomplices involved in serious crimes.