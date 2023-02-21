FIA earns court’s ire for failing to remove citizen’s name from stop-list

A Karachi court has issued a show-cause notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director over the agency’s failure to comply with its order for the removal of a citizen’s name from the stop-list.
The federal agency uses the stop-list to prevent wanted criminals from fleeing the country. Judicial Magistrate (East) Mukesh Kumar was hearing an application filed by Syed Danish Hassan Jaffri requesting the court to order the FIA to remove his name from its passport control list (PCL) and stop-list.
“I am quite astonished at the behaviour of a premier agency like FIA that no heed is paid to the orders as well as to fundamental rights of a person as the letter for the removal of name was communicated way back in November 2022,” the magistrate said, adding that it was an inalienable and fundamental right of a person to have a quality life with dignity and move freely without any restriction as per the constitution’s articles 9, 14(1) and 15.
The applicant’s name was still not removed from the agency’s stop-list and passport control list, which “unequivocally amounts to infringement of his fundamental rights to life and liberty”. The applicant, a cancer patient, stated that he wanted to travel abroad in connection with his medical treatment, but his name was not being removed from the FIA’s PCL and stop-list despite the fact that he had been acquitted in a case by the court.
