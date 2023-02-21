Sindh police deny arrest or detention of Elahi’s secretary

The Sindh police on Monday denied the arrest or detention of secretary to former Punjab chief minster Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and three others in any of the police stations in the province.

Filing comments on a petition against enforced disappearance of former Punjab CM’s secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti along with SP Major (retd) Faisal Hussain and his two employees from somewhere near Karachi, the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) submitted that the alleged missing persons were not detained in any police station in Sindh.

A counsel for the Rangers, Habib Ahmed, sought a copy of the petition and requested time to file comments on behalf of the paramilitary force. A federal law officer also sought time to file comments on behalf of the ministry of interior and others.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto directed the federal law officer and Rangers counsel to file comments by March 8. The petitioner, Omer Iftikhar, had submitted in the petition that his father-in-law Bhatti along with Hussain and his two employees were travelling to Karachi from Lahore on February 6 in private vehicle when they were allegedly picked up by personnel of the law enforcement agencies.

He submitted that he had last time contacted the detainees at around 6:45pm near Karachi and his father-in-law had informed him that his vehicle has been stopped by some law enforcement agencies’ personnel and he was about to be arrested.

The counsel for the petitioner, Ayan Memon, submitted that family members of the petitioners were unable to trace or get in contact with any of the missing persons and they did not receive any intimation with regard to their arrest through any law enforcement agencies.

The counsel apprehended that the missing persons had been arrested by the law enforcement agencies and would be subject to false accusations or an indefinite period of illegal confinement.

He submitted that the detention of the detainees was a blatant violation of the fundamental rights of the detainees enshrined under the Constitution. The counsel submitted that in the the prevailing political climate in the country and political victimisation of dissenting and opposing voices by the current political regime, it was quite apparent that the enforced disappearances of the missing persons were politically motivated because the petitioner had a close association with former CM Elahi, who was an arch-rival of the present regime in the federal and Sindh governments.

The high court was requested to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce the detainees before the court, provide details of pending cases against them and release them if not required in any cases.