Naqeebullah’s brother challenges acquittal of Rao Anwar

The brother of Naqeebullah Mehsud has filed an appeal with the Sindh High Court against the acquittal of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and 17 others in the murder case of Naqeebullah and three others.

Former SSP Rao Anwar and 17 other police personnel were acquitted by an anti-terrorism court on January 23 of kidnapping and murder of Naqeebullah and three others in an alleged encounter in the Shah Latif Town area on January 13, 2018.

According to the prosecution, Anwar and other police personnel had kidnapped Naqeebullah and two others in Sohrab Goth on January 3, but released the other two after two- or three-day detention. The prosecution alleged that Anwar and his police team kept Naqeebullah for almost 10 days and later killed him along with three others, including Mohammad Ishaque, Nazar Jan and Mohammad Sabir, who were whisked away from Punjab, in a staged police encounter. Filing an appeal against the acquittal, the appellant submitted that the trial court had erred by passing a consolidated judgment in three cases which rendered the impugned judgment to be a nullity in the eyes of the law.

A counsel for the appellant submitted that the trial court had erred in discarding crucial evidence in the shape of geo-fencing reports and CDR solely for the reason that their author and/or a witness from the concerned cellular company had not been produced and examined by the prosecution in support of the same.

He submitted that the trial court had also discarded abduction charges against the respondents despite the fact that sufficient evidence had been produced to prove kidnapping of Naqeebullah.

He submitted that the entire reasoning given by the trial court for not believing the circumstantial evidence connecting the accused/respondents to the instant crime was the lack of direct evidence and the alleged unreliability of the statements of the prosecution witnesses regarding the factum of abduction, but the upshot of what had been discussed prima facie showed that the trial court had failed to correctly peruse and appreciate the ocular witness testimonies regarding the abduction of the deceased Naqeebullah.

The lawyer submitted that the prosecution had established its case in light of ample evidence proving the factum of abduction, the consequent chain of events of captivity and murder of the deceased Naqeebullah at the hands of the accused/respondents. The high court was requested to set aside the trial court order.