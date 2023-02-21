‘High business cost hurts industry’

LAHORE: One of the reasons for lack of industrialisation is high cost of doing business in Pakistan, provincial caretaker minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development SM Tanveer said on Monday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the minister also informed that Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee (PCCCC) would help evolve better economic policy framework.

He added that a summary of the Industrial Police Liaison Committee had been sent. “It is hoped that it will be approved soon, which will make it possible to end the problems of theft and law and order in industrial estates.”

Tanveer stated that after the approval of IMF loan, payments would also be received from many friendly countries. He was of the view that the industrial estates, in which plots had been sold and the industry had not started, would also be worked on with the help of Lahore chamber.

“One of the reasons for the lack of industrialisation is the increase in cost of doing business,” the minister said, apprising that issues of Water and Sanitation Agency charges, SME loans and other such issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities.

He emphasised that a desk of industries department should be established in Lahore chamber, whose TORs should be fixed as soon as possible so that the problems from industries and related departments could be resolved through LCCI.

LCCI president Kashif Anwar said in order to overcome the current economic problems, there was a need to pay an immediate attention to promotion of import substitution. “At the same time, we have to take steps to increase the exports to the desired targets,” he said.