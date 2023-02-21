BOP sets Rs37,500 as minimum pay

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has set Rs37,500 as minimum monthly gross salary for all its employees, a statement said on Monday.

Three years after the onset of the pandemic, inflation has become one of the main concerns for the global economy. The situation in Pakistan is even more exacerbated due to the macroeconomic challenges and catastrophic flooding that it experienced in 2022, according to the bank.

“This has resulted in historically high inflation and a depreciating currency that has severely affected the real incomes of citizens. As high inflation takes its toll on the purchasing power of people, the low and middle income especially salaried people continue to reel from the impact of high commodity prices and rising electricity/fuel prices,” it said.

The increase would benefit all employees, regardless of grade or level, the bank statement added.