Gold gains Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached to Rs196,500 per tola.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs429 to Rs168,467. In the international market, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,844 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,130 per tola, with the 10-gram silver rate staying same at Rs1,826.13.
