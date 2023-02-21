FDI falls 44pc to $683.5m in January

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped 44.2 percent to $683.5 million in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, figures from the State Bank of Pakistan showed on Monday.

However, the FDI rose to $226.6 million in January from $110 million a year earlier. “The country attracted the highest net inflow in January after seven months,” Arif Habib Limited said in a market report.

It said inflows during the month of January came mainly in the power and food sectors. “Net foreign direct investment settled at $223 million in January 2023, highest net inflow after seven months.”

The financial sector attracted $224.7 million in FDI from global investors in July-January FY2023, which was lower when compared with $255.2 million in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year, the SBP’s data showed.

The investment in the gas and exploration sector dropped to $98.4 million in July-January 2023 from $154.6 million a year earlier. The investment in the power sector fell to $315.2 million from $388.4 million.

On a country-wise basis, China emerged as the single largest investor with $68.4 million poured into Pakistan in January. It was followed by Japan with $59.7 million and Switzerland with $16.7 million, revealed SBP data.

Mining and quarrying space saw divestment of $232.1 million in the seven months against the same period of previous fiscal year. Communications sector saw divestment of $93 million with $89 million leaving telecommunication space alone. Moreover, the electronics sector saw a divestment of $30.1 million. Analysts said a stalled IMF’s bailout program' continuous political unrest, and Pakistan's deteriorating external finances have all reduced international investors' confidence in the country's economy.

Pakistan has been grappling with an economic crisis that is becoming worse. A combination of commodities headwinds and supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by the Ukraine crisis, disastrous floods, and significant political instability, pose a serious threat to its finances. The country has been struggling with soaring inflation.