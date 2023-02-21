Nuclear energy share stands at 22pc in January

KARACHI: The share of nuclear power jumped to 22 percent in overall electricity generation of the country in January, as compared to 14.4 percent in the same month last year, data showed on Monday.

On month-on-month basis, nuclear energy share was down 5 percent from a record 27 percent in December, 2022, when it became Pakistan’s top power source for a first. Nuclear power generation hit 1,876 gigawatt hours (GWh) in January, up 48.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) from 1,265 GWh in the same month last year, while down 17.9 MoM from 2,285 GWh in December 2022.

The share of solar and wind power also saw marginal increase in power generation, Arif Habib Limited stated in a note. Overall power generation, however, decreased by 3.2 percent YoY during January 2023, against the same month of last fiscal as it went down to 8,515 GWh (11,445 MW), compared to 8,797 GWh (11,824 MW) during the corresponding month of 2022.

On MoM basis, power generation increased by 1.2 percent. During seven months of the current financial year, the output also decreased by 7.3 percent YoY to 77,085 GWh (14,939 MW), compared to 83,193 GWh (16,123 MW) during the same months of the last financial year.

In Jan’23, power generation from coal, gas, RFO decreased by 16.2 percent, 9.4 percent, and 62.6 percent, respectively against the output from the sources in the same month of last fiscal.

During the month under review, power generation from nuclear, RLNG and hydel sources witnessed 48.3 percent, 105.4 percent, and 56 percent, respectively against from the same sources in month of January last year.

The cost of power generation declined by 8.3 percent in January, 2023, compared to the same month of last year on an increase in the output from nuclear, hydel , solar and wind sources. During the month under review, fuel cost for power generation decreased by 8.3 percent YoY to an average of Rs 11.20/KWh compared with an average cost of Rs 12.22/KWh during the same month of last year. However, it went up by 59.0 percent MoM.

On a YoY basis, the decrease in fuel cost was witnessed mainly due to a rise in nuclear, hydel, wind, and solar based generation. While on MoM basis, the rise in fuel cost was triggered by a decline in hydel and nuclear based generation.

However, power generation cost jumped by almost 22 percent in the first seven months of current financial year against the same months of last fiscal. The share of various sources in the power generation during the month of January 2023 showed that coal-based the output had stood at 28.7 percent whereas nuclear based power came to 22 percent. RLNG based power generation contributed 15.1 percent and gas based electricity share stood at 13.5 percent. Hydel power generation share came 9.4 percent and wind power generation share was 3.4 percent.