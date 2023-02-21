Stocks down, economy in focus

Stocks closed over one percent down on Monday as investors' fears about the prospects for slowdown in economy intensified while they also prepared for a massive interest rate hike

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index shed 444.97 points or 1.08 percent to close at 40,673.64 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,169.44 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,624.05 points. KSE-30 index also fell by 180.23 points or 1.16 percent to close at 15,324.95 points.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities, said equities closed negative on “uncertainty over the agreement with IMF and rumours of emergent monetary policy where investors expect 200bps rate hike”.

Traded shares dropped by 18 million shares to 92.717 million shares from 110.366 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs4.461 billion from Rs4.677 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.356 trillion from Rs6.429 trillion. Out of 313 companies active in the session, 65 closed in green, 225 in red and 23 remained unchanged.

Major negative contributors in today’s trading were OGDC, PPL, HBL, TRG and MEBL cumulatively dented the Index by 239 points. The highest increase was recorded in shares of Premium Tex., which rose by Rs36.46 to Rs546.46 per share, followed by Pak Tobacco, which increased by Rs28.63 to Rs778.73 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs689.25 to Rs8,500.75 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs149.24 to Rs1,840.75 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a negative session was recorded to kick off the week at the PSX. “The market opened in the red and continued to trade in that region, reaching an intraday low of -494.64 points on speculation of a policy rate hike in the coming days,” the brokerage said in a post market report.

“Given the country's political turmoil, investors chose to remain on the sidelines, resulting in significant volume declines across the board, while 3rd equities remained in the spotlight.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-139.1 points), commercial banks (-95.1 points), fertilizer (-44.9 points), OMCs (-41.3 points), and cement (-38.6 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 6.395 million shares which decreased by 3 paisas to Rs1.16 per share. It was followed by Oil & Gas Dev. with 5.383 million shares that decreased by Rs4.86 to Rs89.72 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pak Ltd, Cnergyico PK, B.O. Punjab, Pak Refinery, Maple Leaf, Sui North Gas, Pak Petroleum and Hascol Petrol. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said market closed lower amid thin trade on economic uncertainty.

“A surge in government bond yields near 20 percent, delays over signing off on IMF staff-level agreement and uncertainty over the economic outcome of the proposed Rs170 billion mini-budget to avoid debt restructuring played a catalytic role in the bearish close.” Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 103.599 million shares from 44.756 million shares.