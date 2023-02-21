Oil marketing firms struggle to sway central bank on currency risk

KARACHI: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are cajoling the central bank to protect them against currency risks, seeking a mechanism to minmise exchange losses to save the sector from a possible financial collapse, industry officials said on Monday.

The Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) in a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan outlined the condition faced by the sector in the current economic crisis, dollar shortage and non-opening of LCs.

“Due to the current economic situation, LC opening issues, non-adjustment of foreign exchange losses on actual basis and extremely high cost of doing business has incapacitated the OMC business, already grappling for existence,” the latter said. “OMCs are already constricted by restricting the price of motor fuels.”

The embittered OMCs said the government has not followed its own sanctioned formula of price adjustment. “The consequence of the aforementioned inappropriate revisions will bring a pile of billions of rupees losses, based on estimated sales volumes for the second week of February, as confirmed in the product review meeting presided over by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” the latter stated.

“It is important to note that the agriculture season is anticipated to begin in the second week of March 2023. If the current restrictive price is maintained, the industry won't be able to satisfy the increased demand.”

The OMAP emphasised that the prolonged suppression of oil prices over the past year is not sustainable and will negatively affect the oil industry, which is already badly handicapped.

“Due to high global prices, rupee depreciation, increased LC confirmation fees, difficulties with LC establishment and retirement, high markup rates, high premiums on import, etc., the industry is in a dire financial situation and will not be able to survive if these unfair adjustments are not immediately eliminated.”

Also, it should be noted that the revised margin of Rs6 per liter has not yet been completely reflected in the price of HSD (Rs. 1 per liter remains unaccounted for), despite the long-awaited revision of OMCs' margin on motor fuels was approved by ECC in October 2022.

“Another important factor that must be kept in mind is exchange rate difference and inflation rate difference between October 31, 2022 & February 18, 2023. Taking into account this prime factor, the OMC margin should be above Rs9/liter.”

The association demanded the central bank governor “to hold an urgent meeting with industry members to establish a mechanism for recovering exchange losses as well as an immediate revision of prices based on the GOP (government of Pakistan) approved pricing formula in order to ensure the industry's viability and prevent any supply chain issues”.