C/A deficit shrinks 90pc to smallest in 21-month in Jan

KARACHI: Current account deficit narrowed sharply in January as an acute shortage of dollars slowed down imports, the central bank data showed on Monday.

The current account deficit dropped to $242 million in January, down 90 percent from a year earlier. The deficit declined by 17 percent month-on-month in January. During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the country’s current account gap fell by 67 percent to $3.8 billion, compared with a shortfall of $11.6 billion in the same period last year.

“This monthly deficit is lowest after 21 months, and lower than expectations,” said Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities. “Falling PKR (rupee) and slow opening of LCs [letters of credit] helping current account,” Sohail said.

The administrative measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan, higher interest rates and the economic slowdown helped reduce the country’s import bill. The country’s imports fell 37 percent to $3.9 billion in January from $6.2 billion a year earlier. During July-January FY2023, imports plunged by 21 percent to $33.4 billion.

The country’s exports also declined 12 percent to $2.2 billion in January. Exports stood at $16.42 billion in seven months of this fiscal year, down 7 percent from a year before. Remittances from Pakistani citizens employed abroad fell 13 percent to $1.9 billion in January, taking the overall decline in these inflows to $16 billion in the July-January fiscal year 2023.

Analysts attribute the decline in imports to currency devaluation. Since the government removed the artificial exchange rate ceiling in late January as it undertook the fiscal reforms necessary to unlock funds from an IMF bailout, the rupee has lost 13.42 percent of its value against the dollar.

Analyst Fahad Rauf at Ismail Iqbal Securities, however, said the major devaluation happened only towards the end of the month. “The impact of depreciation will come with a lag.” “Moreover, there are still lots of goods lying at the port. If those are allowed, the imports will rise,” Rauf said.

He said the current account deficit is in good shape as remittances have more than covered the trade deficit. The deficit is mainly coming from interest payments on debt. “Although the imports are being artificially managed, Pakistan does not have the liberty to fully open the imports. Despite low CAD, the reserves have gone down by $2.5 billion in January, due to debt repayments,” Rauf added. “Pakistan needs the IMF programme quickly to avoid further depletion of reserves, which will be lethal for the supply chain, bringing a new wave of inflation.”