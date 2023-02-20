Clearance of Rs115bn dues: Iesco issues final notices to federal, provincial govts

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has issued final notices to the AJK government, federal and provincial governments and semi-government departments to immediately clear their outstanding electricity bills that had amassed to Rs115.86 billion.

It may be noted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been asking Pakistan to improve the performance of distribution companies, especially recoveries, and introduce governance and institutional reforms in the distribution companies (DISCOs).

Discos collection efficiencies pose a varying degree of sensitivity to the circular debt flow. Iesco, one of them, faces a recoveries shortfall. Now, the company has issued final notices to government and semi-government defaulting departments for payment of electricity dues immediately. Failure to pay dues will result in disconnection of supply without prior notice.

According to the data shared by the company, the AJK government owes around Rs105.335 billion to the company.

A company official said they had sent a notice to the AJK government to pay this amount or face disconnection.

Similarly, various federal and provincial government and semi-government departments have defaulted on paying their outstanding dues to the Iesco.

Defense/MES [Military Engineer Services] owes the highest amount of Rs3.211 billion, followed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) with Rs2.88 billion, Pak Secretariat c/o CDA Rs689 million, Cabinet Secretariat c/o CDA Rs79 million, and Cantt Board Chaklala Rs896 million.

Similarly, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has to pay Rs449 million, Defence Production Division Rs263 million, Pakistan PWD [Public Works Department] Rs200 million, a hospital under the federal government Rs198 million, Cantt Board Rawalpindi Rs168 million, Ministry of Railways Rs147 million, federal police Rs146 million, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Rawal Town Rs125 million, Parliament Lodges Rs112 million, Prime Minister Secretariat (c/o PWD) Rs84 million, Ministry of Interior Rs83 million, chief commissioner Islamabad Rs70 million, Ministry of Health Rs58 million, Ministry of Culture and Sports Rs54 million, TMA Murree Rs52 million, Senate c/o CDA Rs50 million, Punjab Prison and Convict Rs49 million, Ministry of Education Rs47 million, AGE Maintenance (DP) Rs42 million.

Similarly, the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi has to pay Rs39 million, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Rs37 million, National Highways Authority (NHA) Rs33 million, Punjab Health and Welfare Department Rs32 million, Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Wah, Taxila Rs30 million, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Rs29 million, District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi, Rs25 million, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) 23 million, Punjab Metro Bus Rs18 million, Health District Government Jhelum Rs18 million, Ministry of Local government Rs17 million,

Ministry of Environment and URB Rs16 million, Ministry of Hajj and Auqaf Rs16 million, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rs14 million, Ministry of Planning and Development Rs12 million and DG Special Education Rs11 million.