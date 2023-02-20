Pashto poetry recital session held

BARA: A poetry recital session was arranged in Bara Press Club on Sunday to eulogise the literary services of a noted Pashto poet and writer Mumtaz Orkazai.

Poets, writers, political workers and others attended the event where Abrar Ghar was the chief guest.

A number of poets and writers from various parts of Khyber and Orakzai districts, including Muhammad Hasan Hassan, Abdul Ghafoor Ghafoor, Omeed Afridi, Kohat Khan Zakir, Yasir Shah Anbar, Firaq Afridi, Zirak Afridi, Yawar Hayat Souz, Sawal Khan Saleh, Nazir Intizar and Chirag Afridi, participated in the session.

The poets recited poetic verses and won applause from the audience.

Mumtaz Orakzai thanked all the participants who attended the mushaira and said he wanted a platform for the poets where they can express themselves in a better way.