Crackdown against land grabbers demanded

MANSEHRA: The traders, ulema, lawyers and other segments of the society have given a week-long deadline to police to launch a crackdown against the land grabbers, or else they would stand up against such mafias.

“The police have failed to initiate a crackdown against land grabbers. We will put up resistance if the locals are not provided safety against the influential mafias,” Khuram Khan, a former tehsil nazim, told a jirga held at the central mosque here.

The jirga met in the central mosque on Abbottabad Road with Maulana Waqarul Haq Usmani in the chair.

A ten-member committee was also finalised unanimously which would ensure that police launch a crackdown against land grabbers within a week.

“We are law-abiding people and don’t want to create a law and order situation but police should take the grabbers to justice who had deprived innocent people in recent weeks,” Usmani said.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroonur Rasheed said that the trader’s body had already taken up unlawful activities of grabbing with the locals but no punitive action was initiated against them as yet.