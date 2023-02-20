Crackdown against land grabbers demanded

MANSEHRA: The traders, ulema, lawyers and other segments of the society have given a week-long deadline to police to launch a crackdown against the land grabbers, or else they would stand up against such mafias.
“The police have failed to initiate a crackdown against land grabbers. We will put up resistance if the locals are not provided safety against the influential mafias,” Khuram Khan, a former tehsil nazim, told a jirga held at the central mosque here.
The jirga met in the central mosque on Abbottabad Road with Maulana Waqarul Haq Usmani in the chair.
A ten-member committee was also finalised unanimously which would ensure that police launch a crackdown against land grabbers within a week.
“We are law-abiding people and don’t want to create a law and order situation but police should take the grabbers to justice who had deprived innocent people in recent weeks,” Usmani said.
Speaking on the occasion, Haroonur Rasheed said that the trader’s body had already taken up unlawful activities of grabbing with the locals but no punitive action was initiated against them as yet.
MINGORA: A member of the transgender community was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident at Taj...
BARA: A poetry recital session was arranged in Bara Press Club on Sunday to eulogise the literary services of a noted...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has convened a meeting for Tuesday for assessing the security...
PESHAWAR: First girls literary festival was arranged in the North Waziristan tribal district where 146 students from...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade has given the final touches to the plan for...
PESHAWAR: The merciless killing of an English language teacher of the historic Islamia College University by a...
Comments