First girls literary festival arranged in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: First girls literary festival was arranged in the North Waziristan tribal district where 146 students from different schools exhibited their skills.

The literary festival comprised different categories including recitation of Asma-ul-Husna, drawing and painting, Pashto poetry, declamation contest, Urdu quiz, national songs and essay writing to gauge the competitive skills of the participating students.

The event was aimed at providing a competitive platform to girl students and unraveling their potential skills through extracurricular activities.

The students, teachers and the local people appreciated the initiative taken by the security forces. They said that such events should be organized in the future as well.

It was felt that there is a lot of talent among the girls of the tribal districts but they needed to be offered adequate opportunities to display that.