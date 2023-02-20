Plan for copper mining being finalised

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT) has given the final touches to the plan for establishing an export processing zone for copper mining and processing projects in North Waziristan.

Fifteen hundred acres of land have been acquired for mining lease through the provincial government. Over 11,000 tons of copper will be extracted and processed daily from this lease.

It was revealed during a briefing given to KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, during his visit to the BoIT headquarters in Peshawar, said a handout.

Adnan Jalil, while eulogising the overall performance of the board, expressed his satisfaction at the establishment of special industrial zones and industrial estates in the province as well as opening the doors for private investment in the numerous sectors of tourism, science and technology, IT, agriculture, livestock, infrastructure, mines, minerals and energy. He assured full support on behalf of the KP government in this regard.

The minister appreciated the board’s 14 km cable car project from Kumrat to MadakLasht, an attractive tourist destination in Upper Dir, which will provide employment to 35,500 people with a private investment of Rs25 billion. The adjacent skiing, walking tracks and hotel industry, would increase its international attraction, he added.

Adnan Jalil praised the board for attracting investment for the establishment of 11 different industrial units, including steel, ceramics, solar energy, oil extraction and solvation, chemicals, beverages and electric cables and wires in different parts of the province. He hoped the board would keep on working for the KP industrial development, including that of the merged districts.