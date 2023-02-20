Factory employee murdered

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified gunmen shot an employee of the Lucky Cement Factory at Pezu, police said on Sunday.

Faizan, a site engineer, reported to the police that Assistant Manager Adul Wahab asked him to accompany him to withdraw some money from the ATM late at night.

He said that after drawing money they sat at a hotel to take tea when two shots were fired and Wahab fell on the cot. He said that he hurriedly checked the victim who received two bullet wounds in the chest, adding, he was shifted to the basic health unit Pezu which was closed.

He said that the victim had already expired when shifted to the factory. Faizan said that the deceased belonged to Multan and had no enmity.