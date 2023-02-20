Bannu residents protest against skyrocketing inflation

BANNU: The traders and the local people here on Sunday staged a protest against the skyrocketing inflation.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters had gathered outside the Bannu Press Club. They were chanting slogans against the government for failing to provide relief to the have-nots.

Addressing the protesters, local elders Malik Sheroz Khan, Farmanullah Merakhel, Pir Noor Mohammad, Malik Junaid and others said the rulers had pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy but they were least bothered to adopt austerity measures to fix the weak economy. They said that the people were facing backbreaking inflation and they were unable to arrange a two-time meal for their children.

The speakers said that even if the country received the financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders, the rulers would misuse the money.

The protesters said that the prices of the essential items, including flour, ghee, sugar and pulses, had registered a sharp increase in recent months and there was no relief in sight. They said that the prices of the petroleum products were also raised which had a direct impact on the poor people.

Urging the government to lower its expenses and provide relief to the people or else the masses would take to the streets in large numbers to force the rulers to quit.