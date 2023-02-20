Governor assures traders of solving their problems

NOWSHERA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Sunday assured the trader community that he would help resolve their problems at the

earliest.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Nowshera Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its president Zar Alam Khan.

Nowshera Chamber of Commerce and Industry General Secretary Fakhar-e-Alam and others were also present.

Ghulam Ali said that he had directed the relevant officials to acquire land for the construction of the building for the Nowshera Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said that the country was facing the default-like situation due to the wrong economic policies of the past rulers. He said the amount of the loans, which the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government took during its four-year rule, was much higher than the debt the country had in its 70-year history.

The governor said that the PTI rulers had left the country in huge debt due to their incompetence. Ghulam Ali said that the PTI provincial government also took huge loans and had sunk Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into heavy debt.

The governor said that now it was a daunting task for the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government to repay the debt and revive the economy.

He said that the government had to take tough decisions in the prevailing situation. However, he expressed the hope that the government would overcome all the difficulties and provide relief to the people.