Man shot dead in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed a man in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said Janas Khan was on its way home when gunmen opened fire on him, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have lodged the case and launched an investigation.

It may be mentioned here that it was fifth target killings in Bar Qambarkhel within two months.