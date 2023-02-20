Man shot dead in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed a man in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.
The sources said Janas Khan was on its way home when gunmen opened fire on him, leaving him seriously injured. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police have lodged the case and launched an investigation.
It may be mentioned here that it was fifth target killings in Bar Qambarkhel within two months.
MINGORA: A member of the transgender community was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident at Taj...
BARA: A poetry recital session was arranged in Bara Press Club on Sunday to eulogise the literary services of a noted...
PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has convened a meeting for Tuesday for assessing the security...
MANSEHRA: The traders, ulema, lawyers and other segments of the society have given a week-long deadline to police to...
PESHAWAR: First girls literary festival was arranged in the North Waziristan tribal district where 146 students from...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade has given the final touches to the plan for...
Comments