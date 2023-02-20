Importance of extracurricular activities underscored

Islamabad: The Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 organised a parent-teacher meeting on campus with participants highlighting the importance of extracurricular activities to build the character of students.

Around 250 parents of students attended the meeting, which was called to develop their close interaction with teachers over the issues adversely affecting the academic performance of the students. Parents met teachers and learned about the academic progress of their children as well as activities conducted in the college.

The result cards of students were given to their parents. President of the college management committee Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Idrees emphasised the value of extracurricular activities for students' character building. Underscoring the importance of the role of parents in children's education, Principal Dr. Muhammad Khalid said that the PTM helped bring teachers and parents closer to further the cause of effective education. He said the forum provided parents with an opportunity to create a better understanding of their children's learning and related issues for necessary actions.