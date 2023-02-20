Drug awareness walk

Rawalpindi: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Amir Rawalpindi Raza Ahmad Shah has said that drug peddlers are a scourge for society and there is dire need to protect youth from this menace, says a press release.

He stated this while addressing participants of walk on drug awareness in Sadiqabad organised by civil society in collaboration with JI Rawalpindi. A large number of civil society members, lawyers, traders and students from schools and colleges attended the walk.

Ji Naib Amir said that today, menace of drugs has creeped in society and in every nook and corner of the city drugs could be found easily. “This phenomenon is soiling our young generation; therefore there is dire need to check this menace. If police fail to control drug peddling in the city, we will launch agitation campaign against it,” Raza Ahmad Shah added.

Speaking on the occasion Advocate Zahid Kiyani said that the youth who were destined to lead the nation tomorrow have been ruined by drug addiction; therefore there is dire need to address this issue.