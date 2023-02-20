CDA distributes fruit saplings among Islooites

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal distributed fruit trees in connection with Spring Tree Plantation 2023 drive. The ceremony was attended by civil society members, citizens and especially large number of children.

Upon the instructions of the Chairman CDA, fruit plants are being distributed among citizens for planting in their homes. These plants included peaches, apricots, pomegranates, and other fruit plants that are compatible with the local climate and environment. In this regard, about 5,000 plants will be distributed free of cost this week and about 20 thousand plants during the next 15 days.

Moreover, on the instructions of Chairman CDA, a target of planting 5 lacs saplings has been set in this year's spring plantation drive. In this context, the Environment Wing has been directed to involve all stakeholders including educational institutes, civil society, and private institutions in this campaign. These institutes will be provided with free of cost plants.

In this regard, special teams have been constituted for the first time to ensure the survival rate. These teams will inspect the plants supplied to different institutions every two months to see if those plants are growing well or not. Through this initiative not only survival rate of plants will be improved but will also help establish a check and balance system in the process.

In line with instructions of Chairman CDA, various places will be designated in the city from where citizens can easily get plants. Chairman CDA said that the purpose of the campaign is not only to complete the number of plants but to ensure their growth rate which is the main objective of the plantation campaign.

On this occasion, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal further emphasised that the private sector, especially children, be included in the plantation campaign. “Because children are the guarantor of future environmental protection. Therefore, to highlight the importance of plantation, more and more children should be included in the steps taken to promote plantation so that they also plant saplings in their homes and also protect the planted plants,” he added.

The CDA chairman also planted saplings in F-9 Park and children present at the event also planted saplings. He further said that in order to make the city of Islamabad more beautiful and maximum plantation should be ensured in spring.