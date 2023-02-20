‘Fun Run’ to get athletes prepared for Asian Games: POA

ISLAMABAD: The visiting delegation from Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Sunday urged the Pakistani athletes to get ready for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games as an event was planned for today (Monday) that carries fun run to get the contestants prepared for the big occasion.

Speaking after arrival in Lahore, the delegation that included Jian Zhou, Director Media OCA and Wissam Trkmani, Project and Operations Manager, said the fun run was arranged to remind the athletes of their preparations for the Asian Games.

“Such fun run events are being organised throughout Asia in an effort to remind the athletes about Games preparation. The time is running out for the top aspirants as they should increase their efforts to complete their Games’ preparations in time,” Jian Zhou said. The Hangzhou Asian Games are all set to start from September 23 with 5,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries competing in the event.

“We are delighted to be here as Pakistan is a leading name of the Asian family. This country loves sports and always stays at the forefront in Asian Games,” he said.

The national level athletes, Olympians, and sportsmen from across Pakistan will join the fun run that will be participated by hundreds of students and community members as the fun run event has become a part of the Asian Games. The OCA delegates also visited Head Office of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) where they held meetings with the POA officials, who briefed the delegation on the ongoing projects.

The fun run is a program developed by the OCA to take along the communities across Asia. The POA has collaborated with DHA in Lahore to organise the event wherein students of the Lahore College for Women University, Government College University, and children from City Schools and sports academies will participate along with common citizens.