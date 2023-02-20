Supportive Djokovic is part of my family: Becker

BERLIN: Former German tennis great Boris Becker thanked world number one Novak Djokovic Sunday for his backing while he was in a British prison and called the Serb “probably the greatest player of all time”.

Presenting a new documentary about his on-court triumphs and off-court travails at the Berlin film festival, the 56-year-old said his former pupil had been a steadfast ally.

“Novak Djokovic became a family member. You know we had a professional relationship for many years and we parted ways in 2016,” Becker told a news conference.

“But we always stayed close and especially my time inside (prison) – he supported me, he supported my family.”

From 2014 to 2016, Becker coached Djokovic to six of his 22 Grand Slams – the Serbian said he was “heartbroken” when his former coach was sentenced to prison.

Djokovic talks in the documentary “Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker” by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney about learning about “mental strength” under pressure from Becker while he coached him.

Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion and the youngest Wimbledon winner at 17, thanked tennis legends John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg for participating in the film along with Djokovic.

“I´m very proud that probably the greatest player of all time is part of a story of Boris Becker,” he said of Djokovic.

Becker credited Djokovic’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal with helping to revive global tennis – the Serbian’s victory at the Australian Open last month drew him level with the Spaniard on a record 22 singles Grand Slam titles.

Roger Federer, the third of the “Big Three” who have dominated men’s tennis for the past 15 years, retired last year with 20 Grand Slam titles.