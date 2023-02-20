Kings are down but not out yet: Imad

KARACHI: Utterly depressed by three back-to-back defeats, Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim has said that they lack in fast bowling.

“We lack in fast bowling,” Imad told a news conference after Kings went down to Quetta Gladiators by just six runs here on Saturday night.

“We don’t have any such bowler with Mohammad Amir, who could strike or contain runs and this is the issue we face in the death overs,” Imad said.

“The way our fast bowlers conceded runs is not acceptable. But it happens in T20. The way Guptill played I think we missed the length and in such conditions margin of error is too small. When we were batting Quetta kept margin of error down and so they took wickets and also contained the batsmen. We lost two games because of bowling and one due to batting,” Imad said.

However, he said a win can put them on track. “If we are able to end the lean patch early in the tournament it will help us to move on,” the skipper said.

Imad said that 169 could have been chased. “So many runs were scored in the end and despite that 169 was a chasable score in such conditions. I think lack of intent, I will say finishing touch is lacking which caused this,” he said. “Sometimes it happens that you don’t click. But we are playing good cricket in phases. We can win if altogether all these things will mix up,” he said.

“Today we made many mistakes. When chips are down everything is against you then you turn and the team wins again,” the skipper was quick to add.