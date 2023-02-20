Gladiators announce cash awards

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has announced cash prizes for those players who played a key role in his team’s six-run triumph over Karachi Kings here at the National Stadium on Saturday.
Nadeem announced Rs500,000 for Martin Guptill who played an explosive 67-ball 117 to lift Gladiators from 23-4 to 168-7.
He also announced Rs50,000 each for pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Odean Smith, leg-spinner Qais Ahmed, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed who revived the innings with his precious 32 and added 69 for the fifth wicket with Guptill.
