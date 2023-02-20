Zalmi seek comeback against resurgent Gladiators

KARACHI: Following a hard-earned win over Karachi Kings on Saturday night, Quetta Gladiators will be looking to stretch their success graph when they face Peshawar Zalmi in what could be an interesting game here at the National Stadium on Monday (today).

Both teams have lost one game each after playing two matches.

As many as 19 matches have been played so far between both the teams with Zalmi winning 11 and Gladiators pulling off eight wins.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators had a poor start to their journey when they were demolished by Multan Sultans in their opener in Multan by nine wickets.

Gladiators batting failed to click and were bundled out for just 110 with young fast bowler Ihsanullah picking five wickets.

However, Gladiators staged a superb fightback when they defeated Karachi Kings by six runs here on Saturday to open their account. Following a poor start with the bat when they were 23-4 their New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill played an outstanding knock, scoring 117 from just 67 balls to guide Gladiators to 168-7. Guptill hit 12 fours and five sixes in his superb knock during which he took a cautious start by playing cricketing shots before going for big hits in the last five overs which yielded 76 runs. He also hit Australia’s experienced pacer Andrew Tye for three sixes and three fours in the penultimate over which produced 30 runs.

Kings were then restricted to 162-5. Kings needed 37 runs from last three overs. Naseem Shah gave away six runs in the 18th over before Mohammad Hasnain conceding seven runs in the 19th over to leave 24 for Odean Smith to defend in the final over and he conceded 17 runs to win the match for Quetta.

Afghan leggie Qais Ahmed and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz also bowled well.

Quetta also have Jason Roy in the top order besides Guptill and Iftikhar who also scored 32 against Kings and shared much-needed 69 for the fifth wicket stand with Guptill, a partnership which lifted Quetta from a miserable position of 23-4 at one stage.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, after getting a perfect start with a two-run win over Karachi Kings on February 14 here at the National Stadium, went down badly to Multan Sultans in Multan by 56 runs. Set to score 211, Zalmi were bundled out for only 154 with Saim Ayub scoring 53 and Mohammad Haris making 40 off 23 balls before.

Skipper Babar Azam, who had started the journey with a fine fifty against Kings, failed to deliver in this game.