43 children of police martyrs get appointment letters

LAHORE: Punjab IG has said that martyrs of Punjab police are our pride and valuable asset of the department and preferential measures are being taken for welfare and redressing problems of their families.

He expressed these views on Sunday in the Central Police Office while talking to the children of the police martyrs. The children of police martyrs have been recruited for the posts of junior clerk, constable, driver constable and grade IV in the police department under a historic initiative.

Appointment letters were given by inviting 43 children of martyrs to the office and a lunch was also arranged for them. Among those recruited are 21 clerks, 13 class IV employees and 9 constables and driver constables. The IG congratulated them for becoming part of the Punjab police and urged them to follow the footsteps of the martyrs and perform their duties with hard work and sincerity.

The IG said that all possible measures are being taken for the welfare of the martyrs, Ghazis and employees of Punjab police who died during duty. It is noteworthy that an amount of 120 crore rupees have been approved by the Punjab government to settle the pending cases of families of police personnel who died during service. The IG said that MoUs have also been signed for free education of children of martyrs in various educational institutions.

He directed that the RPOs and DPOs should ensure more measures to provide all possible facilities to the families of the martyrs. IG Punjab visits 1787 Complaint Centre: IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwer visited 1787 Complaint Centre at CPO on Sunday.

IG Punjab said that the 1787 Complaint Centre will remain open for seven days a week for convenience of citizens and redressal of complaints without any delay. He said that the working of 1787 Complaint Centre is being improved with effective supervision and close follow-up.

IG Punjab said that cases have been registered on more than 7,000 old applications of theft and dacoity registered by the citizens and legal actions have been initiated. He said that out of the remaining 7,000 complaints of the citizens, about 5,500 have been decided while the rest are in the final stages of completion.