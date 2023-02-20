Experts for developing clinical research

LAHORE: A roundtable consultation on evolving an eco-system of clinical research in Pakistan was organised in Shaikh Zayed Federal Postgraduate Medical Institute (SZPGMI) Lahore on Sunday.
Experts associated with clinical research from all over Punjab attended the roundtable consultation. They stressed the need to develop indigenous Investigational Medicinal Products (IMPs). This consultation was part of a national consultation under the leadership of clinical research expert Dr Baber Saeed Khan. Chief Guest Deputy Dean SZPGMI Prof Mona Aziz highlighted the importance of clinical research in Pakistan. Prof Ayesha Humayun chaired this meeting organized by SZPGMI.
