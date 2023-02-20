Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Met office continued to warn that unusual hot and dry weather conditions were likely to prevail in Southern parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

They further warned that hot and dry weather conditions were likely to persist over Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab while the day temperatures were likely to remain 04-06°C above normal.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country during next 24 hours.

They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country while cold/partly cloudy in upper parts and rain-thunderstorm/snow was expected at isolated places in Pothohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday (today). Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam and Gupis where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore it was 11.7°C and maximum was 28.8°C.