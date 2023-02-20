Woman raped by cop, accomplice

LAHORE: A woman was raped by a cop and his accomplice in Harbanspura police area. The police arrested accused Qadir Hussain and Iftikhar. A case was registered against them on the complaint of the victim. The victim said the accused had called her at their place on the pretense of giving her a job, but she was raped there. The accused were handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.

Burnt body of abducted boy found: Body of an eight-year-old boy kidnapped from Islampura area was recovered from Ferozewala on Sunday. Police arrested accused Zeeshan who confessed to kidnapping the boy and burning him to death after a bitter argument with victim Ahad’s father. The boy's grandfather said accused Zeeshan lived in his property on rent of Rs5,000 per month. He got infuriated on being asked to clear two-month rent. Police said the accused killed Ahad and set him on fire. The accused said he had abducted the child to take revenge from his father. Police said the accused was a fake Pir.

Duo arrested for blackmailing woman: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested two persons over the charges of blackmailing a woman through sharing her pictures on social media.

The agency has arrested accused including Wahid Ali and Inzmam ul Haq and seized a mobile phone carrying the blackmailing content. A case has been registered against the accused under PECA Act.

Youth kidnapped: A 16-year-old youth was kidnapped in the limits of Manawan police. Manawan police registered a case of kidnapping on the complaint of the victim Irfan’s father. The CCTV footage of the kidnappers was released. According to the CCTV footage, the kidnappers abducted Irfan in a van.

Youth found dead: A 17-year-old youth was found dead in the Rohi drain in Manga Mandi police area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Rizwan. The police shifted the body to the mortuary. The police said that the facts of the death will be known after the post-mortem report.