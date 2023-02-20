PDM, PTI can’t improve anything even in 100 years: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has stressed that PTI, PPP and PML-N are simply unable to bring any improvement in economic and social conditions in the country even if 100-years rule be given to them.

These parties comprise of the mafias of Sugar, Atta, Oil, fertilizers and land grabbers, and work as facilitators of various other mafias and capitalists who squeeze blood of poor masses to fill bank accounts of the elite, he said addressing a press conference at Mansoorah Sunday along with Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem and Secretary Information Qaiser Sharif.

He said those mafias work as capitalists clubs and win every election using their immense wealth and government machinery. These so called mainstream parties care least about the masses and have no worry even if petrol sells at Rs1000/liter and Atta at Rs500/kg. He said common Pakistanis are paying 42 types of taxes, while the ruling class is enjoying 100 types of privileges at their expense. Siraj warned that electoral success of JI has always been blocked by hidden forces to keep the masses deprived of their basic rights.

Siraj announced holding a convention of JI’s central and provincial leadership, and candidates of national and provincial assemblies in Islamabad on February 27 to give a road map of change to the nation. Siraj stressed that JI believes in supremacy of constitution and law, and is a rebel of civil disobedience, demanding that elections for national and provincial assemblies must be held on the same day to pull the country out of grave economic crises.

He said the so-called tried and tested politicians in PDM badly failed to deliver and broken 55-year record of inflation, raising it by 27.6 percent in 2023 alone, while the ruling class is lying to the nation that inflation prevailed all over the world with the same rate, whereas actually the global level inflation is only 5 percent compared to Pakistan.

He said despite that IMF’s 22 programs badly failed to achieve anything, the same troika of ruling parties is happily taking 23rd program at the expense of squeezing the remaining blood from the poor masses in shape of new taxes, instead of abolishing the heavy luxuries, privileges and protocols of ruling elite and bureaucrats.

Siraj warned that fresh taxes of 170 billion are only for three months and the government plans to impose another 560 billion of taxes after that. He cited Defense Minister Kh Asif's confession, that politicians, bureaucrats and the establishment have destroyed the country economically, asking if their clinging to government is justified after that confession.

Siraj asked that if Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Ishaq Dar and top bureaucrats return their properties and assets to the nation, then Pakistan's debts will be paid off. The ruling elite, he said, never personally given any sacrifice for the nation during corona epidemic, floods, earthquakes or any crises.

On the contrary, all of them have plundered public money in shape of properties, bank balance, and business empires, costly gifts from Tosha Khana etc, and acquired dozens of government vehicles, millions of liters free petrol, billions of rupees in the name of medical treatment abroad and foreign visits without any productivity.

Siraj requested the nation to recognise the faces of these corrupt elites and choose the best alternative of honest and clean leadership. He said JI is waging a road march against inflation and has a clear agenda to make Pakistan prosperous by rehabilitating the barren lands, extract minerals for the country, and enforce Islamic economic system based on Zakat, Ushr instead of cruel heavy taxes.