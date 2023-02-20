CM orders crackdown on drug peddlers

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took a major decision to save the young generation from the curse of narcotics and directed the police officials to launch a joint crackdown against drug dealers on a mega scale.

The Chief Minister on Sunday ordered to nab people especially big fish doing narcotics business in educational institutions. It was also decided to conduct random screening of students in the educational institutions.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at Chief Minister Office on Sunday in which a comprehensive strategy to stop buying and peddling narcotics along with saving the new generation from the scourge of narcotics was reviewed.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, SM Tanvir, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Brigadier Rashid of Narcotics Control Punjab, CCPO, Secretaries of Higher Education, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, School Education, Primary & Secondary Health Care, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Social Welfare, Inspector General Prisons and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed CCPO, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care, Commissioner Lahore division to carry out a comprehensive planning with regard to screening of students.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that effective steps will be undertaken under a joint strategy in order to save the new generation from the scourge of narcotics. Caretaker Chief Minister highlighted that a joint collaboration between the Punjab government’s institutions concerned and Anti-Narcotics Force will further be improved.

He directed to take effective steps in order to prevent ice addiction and asserted that a comprehensive action should be taken to stop ice supply chain and its online availability. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that strict actions will have to be taken forthwith to save educational institutions from the curse of narcotics. He underscored that it is our national and social responsibility to save the new generation from narcotics addiction.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at the CM Office and discussed the programme to provide quality health facilities to people of the province.

While directing the authorities concerned to bring further improvement in the healthcare facilities, he underscored that patients should be provided quality treatment facilities in the government hospitals as getting quality and free treatment is the right of every needy patient.

Mohsin Naqvi said that matters pertaining to treatment and provision of other essential facilities should be improved at the earliest in the government hospitals. He emphasised that the Punjab government would continue to strive for bringing further improvement in the healthcare system.

The facilities being provided in the government hospitals of Punjab were also reviewed during the meeting. The participants put forth their recommendations to improve treatment facilities and services in the government hospitals.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care & Medical Education (SHC&ME) Dr Javed Akram, Chairman P&D, Secretary SHC&ME, Secretary Finance, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of recovery of two children bodies from a pool in Hafizabad and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard.

He ordered to investigate the matter from every aspect and bring facts to light. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the parents of the deceased children.