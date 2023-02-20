US art fair visitor smashes $42,000 sculpture, accidentally

MIAMI: A collector visiting a contemporary art fair accidentally toppled over a small glass sculpture by renowned artist Jeff Koons, shattering it to pieces.
The shiny blue sculpture, one of Koons´ famous “balloon dog” series, was valued at $42,000. The mishap occurred during a VIP preview at Art Wynwood in Miami, and some collectors thought it was performance art or a staged stunt. The sculpture sat alone on an acrylic base emblazoned with Koons´s surname. “I saw this woman was there, and she was tapping (the sculpture), and then the thing fell over and shattered into thousands of pieces,” artist Stephen Gamson told a Fox News affiliate in Miami.
Gamson told reporters he thought the woman tapped on the artwork to see if it was a real balloon. A bystander took a video as gallery employees swept up the glass shards. “I can´t believe somebody would knock that over,” a voice is heard to say on the video.
Benedicte Caluch, an art advisor with Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored the Koons piece, told the Miami Herald that the woman did not mean to break the piece and that insurance would cover the damage.
