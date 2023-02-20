Riyadh has differences with Washington on some issues: Saudi FM

MUNICH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan says that Riyadh has differences with Washington on some issues that are not hidden.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, while discussing the role of Middle East countries at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, has said that he considers national interests in relations with America.

He said that they are working together with America for security and stability in the region.The Saudi foreign minister said that Riyadh is working seriously to stabilize the global oil markets, maintaining good relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia is beneficial for everyone.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan added that the Gulf Cooperation Council wants a negotiated solution to the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that our position on relations with Iran is clear, we are talking with Tehran.