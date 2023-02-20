Striking out

I want to convey my concern about the widespread strikes in our nation. As a result of the frequent strikes in both public and private institutions, many operations are disrupted, including commerce, education, transport and healthcare.

The disruption caused by these strikes has an adverse impact on the economy and public welfare. In the current economic context, where many firms are already battling to survive and public services are barely functioning, this is extremely alarming. While I recognize that everyone has the right to demonstrate and air their issues, it is crucial that these actions do not endanger or disrupt others.

Abdul Samad

Lahore