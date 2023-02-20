Untapped treasure

In a country where the majority of the working-age population is below the age of 35, it is surprising to find a youth unemployment rate of 9.41 per cent. A possible explanation might be our outdated education system, which fails to prepare young people for a job market that demands innovative and critical thinking and practical skills.

We need a new emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). This will not only help reduce unemployment but also power our economic development. Furthermore, we need a TVET programme geared towards the unique demands of the AI age. The focus should be on imparting ICT, entrepreneurial and soft skills. Innovation must also be a top priority.

Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Asad

Sukkur