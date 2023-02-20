Untapped treasure

In a country where the majority of the working-age population is below the age of 35, it is surprising to find a youth unemployment rate of 9.41 per cent. A possible explanation might be our outdated education system, which fails to prepare young people for a job market that demands innovative and critical thinking and practical skills.
We need a new emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). This will not only help reduce unemployment but also power our economic development. Furthermore, we need a TVET programme geared towards the unique demands of the AI age. The focus should be on imparting ICT, entrepreneurial and soft skills. Innovation must also be a top priority.
Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Asad
Sukkur
I want to convey my concern about the widespread strikes in our nation. As a result of the frequent strikes in both...
This letter refers to the editorial ‘Taxing the poor’ . Taxing the poor and sparing the rich has been the modus...
Sexual harassment at work places has become rampant in Pakistan. Despite the existence of laws to protect women...
The refusal of the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges association to accept the Sindh government’s decision to...
Gomal University, based in Dera Ismail Khan, in a display of the worst instincts of our education administrators, has...
The PSL is off to a flying start. However, amidst the revelry and excitement, the nation’s biggest sporting star and...
Comments