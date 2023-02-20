The great betrayal

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Taxing the poor’ (February 16, 2023). Taxing the poor and sparing the rich has been the modus operandi of the PML-N. Finance minister Ishaq Dar always preferred imposing indirect taxes and raising tariffs while protecting the affluent.

Before the PDM government came into power in April 2022, they pledged to reduce inflation. However, things have worsened for the ordinary person. The economy is in free-fall and the economic managers are setting new milestones for gross mismanagement, crowned by the PMs extravagant cabinet. No other government has inflicted so much misery in such little time.

Arif Majeed

Karachi