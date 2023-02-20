Sexual harassment at work places has become rampant in Pakistan. Despite the existence of laws to protect women against sexual harassment at work, they continue to be targeted for harassment. Furthermore, the unwritten stigma that surrounds women who are victims of sexual harassment often overpowers the letter of the law, allowing the perpetrators to go unpunished.
It’s not just for government to tackle this issue, it’s also a job of every citizen to protect women against sexual harassment and make different contributions to protect women at workplaces.
Amina Javed
Lahore
