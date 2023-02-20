Segregated spaces

There are already few spaces, if any, where women are not made to feel like they don’t belong. It was hoped institutions of higher education would not be included in a growing list of spaces where women feel uneasy. Now in a move that is an alarming example of the regressive mindset that plays its role against women in the country, the Gomal University in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s D I Khan area has issued a notification barring male and female students from getting together in any part of the university beyond the departments. The university has also asked women students to ‘be careful’ and limit themselves to the classrooms or department common rooms. The university administration claims that the measure is intended to safeguard students because of the prevailing security situation in KP. They have not quite explained why barring male and female students from getting together in any way would prevent attacks or whatever else they fear could happen in the university.

It seems more likely that the decision has been taken on the basis of views prevailing in society regarding interpretations of what we like to call our culture or our values and the question of young men and women integrating and meeting each other even in an educational setting. One fails to understand why it must fall on women and girls to ‘limit’ themselves and why law enforcement cannot instead be asked to safeguard the university so that its security doesn’t depend on who a woman student talks to or doesn’t and where she sits or with whom. There have been previous attempts to segregate students across the country; those were mostly forced by student groups. This one coming straight from the university administration makes its much worse.

At a time we need to normalize interactions between adults at all levels, our universities coming up with such bizarre pronouncements cannot possibly be helping the situation. The decision taken at Gomal University is a retrogressive step. We need a society where men and women can truly be equal citizens. This must begin at our universities and other educational institutions. Without that, the young men and women graduating from our universities will only be armed with the most unhealthy notions of gender relations. Education, at the very least, needs to be spared the onslaught of the morality police.