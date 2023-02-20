KE counts amount it has to receive, pay

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) has said that the outstanding payable amount towards the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) reported in the circular debt management plan with respect to the Karachi power utility refers to principal amount of Rs349.4 billion, while remaining Rs140 billion pertains to mark-up which is disputed.

According to a press statement form the power utility on Sunday, the figure, including the matter of mark-up, was currently under review by a high-level taskforce constituted by Prime Minister Shehhbaz Sharif. The taskforce, under the leadership of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, had already undertaken an exercise to reconcile the dues owed to the KE by the government.

According to KE records, it owed Rs486 billion against Tariff Differential Subsidy (TDS) claims and other amounts by various government entities. As of December 2022, K-Electric had to receive Rs80 billion from the government on net principal basis.

The KE said it was fully cognisant of the challenges faced by the government under the IMF conditions. This is why, if at any time this position changes to where KE owes the government on a net principal basis, we will ensure that the difference is settled.

Secondly, the PM’s Taskforce is also leading the signing of the agreements between KE and government entities for smooth payment of power purchase from national grid and release of tariff differential subsidy. “We are cooperating fully with the committee, and the process is in advance stages.We sincerely hope that it will be presented soon for approval to the relevant forum,” the presser said.