Mother Languages Literature Festival ends on high note

Islamabad: The three-day Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival concluded on a high note here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Sunday.

Writers, poets, and artists representing diverse mother languages and cultures turned up from all over the country. Secretary of the National Heritage and Culture Division Fareena Mazhar praised the Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) and the PNCA for holding the event and promised her complete support for such initiatives showing the government's vision as well.

PNCA Director General Ayub Jamali expressed his ownership for the promotion of diversity and cultural manifestation of all mother languages of Pakistan. He encouraged people to speak their mother languages at home, especially with children, to preserve them. ICF chairperson Dr. Manzoor Hussain Soomro reiterated the organisation's commitment to the cause of promoting literary pursuits in all mother languages of Pakistan.

He said after the successful holding of eight MLLFs, it was time to institutionalise the event through the signing of a long-term MoU between the PNCA and the ICF. Sindh director-general (culture) Munawar Ali Mahesar said his department supported the festival as part of its efforts to promote the Sindhi language at the national level.

He promised the continuation of support for such events in the future. Writer and cultural activist Jami Chandio, in his keynote speech, said languages always learned from each other and people with diverse backgrounds in the country always celebrated each other's cultures and languages. He said the state should support diversity as a strength of Pakistan as a federal state and declare languages spoken in the country as national languages.

The Swaang theatre group performed on the stories written by Saadat Hassan Manto and received huge applause from the audience. The festival also led to the launch of more than 80 books on fiction, poetry, dictionaries, travelogues, and children's literature. Poets representing more than 20 mother languages recited poetry in their languages with translation into Urdu.

Artist Mushtaq Lashari exhibited paintings that focused on the diversity and cultures of Pakistan using real tea and coffee as the basic mediums. The Pakistan Science Foundation held an interactive science exhibition for children to promote scientific ideas and concepts in mother languages.