PMLN campaigning against thief of Toshakhana: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was ridiculing and making mockery of the judiciary which was unprecedented.

In a statement, she said that PMLN was now running a campaign to expose Imran and his facilitators. The minister said that the PMLN was now only campaigning against foreign agents and thief of Toshakhana. “PMLN is now only campaigning against those who are conspiring against the country”, she remarked.

The minister said that Imran Khan used abusive language every day and threatened judiciary to get bail through bullying. She said her party was now only campaigning against those who were damaging national economy and making people unemployed.

Meanwhile, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday categorically rejected a “malevolent campaign” regarding humanitarian assistance provided by Pakistan to Turkiye after the earthquake. “We categorically reject the orchestrated malevolent campaign by rogue elements who are spreading misleading and fabricated propaganda regarding post-earthquake humanitarian assistance to Turkiye,” the minister said in a tweet. She said such ‘shameful attempts’ were designed to tarnish the country’s international stature.